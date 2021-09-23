This TikTok-Approved Shapewear Is Shockingly Affordable

So far this week, TikTok has introduced us to our new favorite thongs—the ones that magically prevent camel toe, even when you’re wearing the skin-tight leggings— and taught us how to achieve the perfect fall glow. With all this inspiration came reflection. Remember a few months back when users on the social media app showed us how to style a piece of shapewear as if it were a trendy corset? Well, that hack came from the brand, Maidenform, a go-to amongst shapewear lovers.

The brand is known for its variety of pieces that range from tummy-smoothing underwear to push-up bras of all shapes and sizes. The thing about these pieces of undergarments is how great the designs cater to very specific pieces of clothing. For example, one of their most popular push-up bras is somehow can be worn under low-cut tops and dresses. The innovative bra somehow pushes the girls up without revealing them in entirety. It gives the ideal amount of sex appeal (for the public, at least) without ruining the look of you’re wearing.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: This type of clothing usually comes at a cost. We get it. When items as useful as these are sold, they’re usually in the triple digits. But the majority Maidenform’s shapewear actually retails for around $30. So, whether you’ve got a wedding coming up you want to look hot for, or perhaps a Halloween event you’re ready to show off your curves for, you’ll be able to do that without breaking too much of your bank.

Below, we’ve rounded up six of Maidenform’s most innovative pieces that will be seriously useful in your closet. Shop them all for under $40.

Sexy Plunge Bra

Your lowest-cut top or dress is about to look even better with this plunge bra underneath. The shapewear supports your breasts and uplifts them. Plus, it looks seriously hot without a top on, so it can double as your new go-to piece of lingerie.

Tame Your Tummy High Waist Thong Dms707

Want to smooth-out your tummy while also showing off your curves? This thong is for you. The high-waisted design helps highlight your waist and hips by enhancing your hourglass figure. This control doesn’t interfere with your rear, though. The thong shape allows your rear to be the star of the show.

Combo Wing Bra

This bra is designed for those tricky low-cut sleeveless dresses and tops that normal bras just can’t function with. Unlike other strapless bras, this one includes extra support, like adhesive tape you can add (if you want), a clear halter strap, and a clear back strap.

Smoothing Boyshorts

Some shapewear tends to bunch up or roll in the most unflattering places, but not these boyshorts. One reviewer wrote, “For the first ever I have found undergarments that do not roll down and stay in place all day long!!”

Love the Lift Wireless Plunge Push-up Bra

It seems like an impossible fete to have both a low-cut and push-up bra, but somehow this magical creation accomplishes this task. V-neck tops and dresses will be your new best friend when this bra is on.

Smoothing Slip Shorts

I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels more comfortable in dresses and skirts when I’m also wearing a pair of shorts underneath. This comfort isn’t taken away when wearing these slip shorts. Yes, they smooth things out, but they won’t suck you in to the point of discomfort.