Magnum & alice + olivia Bring You The Manhattan Mini, Your New Summer Indulgence

There’s nothing we don’t love about Stacey Bendet‘s line alice + olivia. Girly silhouettes? Check. Sophisticated staples? Check. Plenty of colors and patterns? Check and check. So Tuesday when we took a break from the work day and entered the magical world of alice + olivia for a little lunch, we were definitely curious to find out what they had up their perfectly tailored sleeve.

Turns out the brand has partnered with MAGNUM ice cream to help introduce the MAGNUM mini, which is essentially a pint sized indulgence on a stick (what’s not to love?). And this MAGNUM mini is the perfect treat for the fashion world, which is why Bendet is using the ice cream bar as the inspiration behind her new “Mini” skirt. The Manhattan Mini will be debuted during New York Fashion Week in September and we can’t wait to check it out. But to tide us over, alice + olivia created a little fashion short to give us a taste of the sass and edge that will be rolled up into the new mini skirt of our dreams.

Check out the video below!