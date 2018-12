Longtime couple Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard got married this weekend in Brindisi, Italy, according to <a href=" https://people.com/people/article/0,,20276175,00.html” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>people.com. The couple, who have been engaged since 2006, started dating in 2003 after co-starring in Steven Soderbergh’s In God’s Hands. They also have a daughter, Ramona, who is two-years-old. Among the guests were Maggie’s little bro Jake and girlfriend Reese Witherspoon.

