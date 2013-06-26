Runway to Red Carpet: Maggie Gyllenhaal Wears Dior Fall 2013 To Movie Premiere

When it comes to red carpets, Maggie Gyllenhaal tends to come and go, only making appearances when she absolutely has to. But man, when she does show up, she shows up.

At last night’s New York premiere of her political thriller “White House Down” hosted by The Cinema Society, Maggie chose a black, navy, and white Raf Simons creation from Christian Dior’s Fall 2013 ready-to-wear collection. Staying true to Maggie’s penchant for all things a little bit quirky, the dress straddles the line between very pretty and playfully surrealist.

The Simons dress also packs an unexpected punch: it’s constructed entirely of woven knit, making it basically a sweater dress, which just makes it all the more interesting.

What do you think of Maggie’s style choice last night? Vote below!

