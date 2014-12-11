7 Days of Gift Wrapping Ideas: Recycled Magazine Wrapping

The holidays are fast approaching and here at StyleCaster, we’ve got one thing on our minds: gifts, gifts, and more gifts! Whether you’re buying for your mom, your significant other, or even the mailman, you want to make sure to present your present in style. But, after all the thought you put into finding the perfect gift, who has the time for thinking about a beautiful, creative way to wrap it? That’s where we come in. We got our craft on and are thrilled to bring you seven days of DIY gift wrapping ideas!

Today we’re going to make a gorgeous gift out of something you have laying around your apartment: old magazines.

Day 4: Recycle a Pretty Magazine

Supplies:

1. An old fashion magazine

2. Scissors

3. Tape

Begin by taping together your favorite pages from any magazine. For the box, make sure to align the edges and then lay down your piece of tape. Make one giant sheet of wrapping paper by taping together several pages of the magazine paper. Once you have your desired look, you’re in the clear to begin wrapping your gift. For the bow, take a small square or rectangle and fold it in half. Now, cut 3/4 of the way down multiple times to make a mini fringe strip. Form a cylinder by rolling the edges together and tape to secure. Cut the smooth base into four sections so it can lay flat and be taped down onto the present. Now pull back each fringe to make it a big, fun, and unique topper.

See below for a step-by-step guide on how to do it yourself!