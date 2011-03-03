Magazine Gender Wars: Guess Where The Title Came From

Ever flip through a Cosmo and wonder if you accidentally picked up a men’s magazine without knowing it? Or, by the same token, have you ever caught your boyfriend stealing your monthly magazine from your mailbox before you even get a chance to crack it open? But really, can you blame him? all you have to do is go down any magazine aisle and look at the article titles. Nine times out of ten, the articles in a women’s mag will be more suited for him than you… and vice versa. Still disagree? Well then let’s play a little game of guess the magazine Cosmo vs. Esquire edition. See if you guessed right on page two.

5 Weird As Hell Sex-cessories Dirty Jeans Your Don’t Have To Get Dirty In The Secret World Of Linegrie Explained Be A Tiger In The Bedroom 8 New Places To Have Great Sex How To Have Sex In The Car Easiest. Shopping. Ever. (With Supermodels!) Quiz: When Will You Have Sex Next? 75 Crazy-Hot Sex Moves Wacky Things You Dont Know About Sex Toys Quiz: Are You In Love? How To Make Condoms More Fun 7 Sex Toys That Are Already In Your Bedroom Where To Get The Best Fashion Bargains