Magazine Gender War: Guess the Title Source, Glamour vs. GQ

It’s time to play another game of guess where the title comes from. You may be able to tell apart your monthly magazine subscription from your man’s, but what if I gave you the titles out of context. Do you think you’d still be able to guess the source of the article? Let’s play a little game of guess the magazine Glamour vs. GQ edition and find out. Make sure you click to page two to see if you guessed right.

1. What Sex Feels Like in a Threesome, When Youre Cheating and More

2. The 25 Most Stylish Men on TV

3. Sex Tips: A Racy Way to Turn Each Other On

4. Orgasms: The Science Behind Faking It

5. The 10 Sexiest Funny Women on the Planet

6. Don’t Sweat It: How to Dress For an Unconventional Wedding

7. Sex Tips: Get Hands on With This Hooking Up Move

8. 10 Secrets to a Lower-Calorie Lifestyle

9. The Seven Style Mistakes We’ve All Made

10. Fill in the Blank: My Favorite Day to Have Sex is _____

11. Would You Rather: Have the Morning-After Breakfast at a Restaurant or at Home

12. The Last 10and How to Lose it



1. What Sex Feels Like in a Threesome, When Youre Cheating and More (Glamour)

2. The 25 Most Stylish Men on TV (GQ)

3. Sex Tips: A Racy Way to Turn Each Other On (Glamour)

4. Orgasms: The Science Behind Faking It (Glamour)

5. The 10 Sexiest Funny Women on the Planet (GQ)

6. Don’t Sweat It: How to Dress For an Unconventional Wedding (GQ)

7. Relationship Advice: What Counts as Cheating Now (Glamour)

8. 10 Secrets to a Lower-Calorie Lifestyle (GQ)

9. The Seven Style Mistakes We’ve All Made (GQ)

10. Fill in the Blank: My Favorite Day to Have Sex is _____ (Glamour)

11. Would You Rather: Have the Morning-After Breakfast at a Restaurant or at Home (Glamour)

12. The Last 10and How to Lose it (GQ)