Celeb Stylist Maeve Reilly Just Dropped An Affordable Fashion Collab

As a fashion editor, I fangirl over stylists even more than the celebrities they dress. When Hailey Bieber looks amazing, I can’t give her all the credit—yes, she wears the ‘fit, but there’s a whole team of people making the look come together, so stylists have my utmost respect. And Maeve Reilly tops the list! A rising star in her own right, Maeve Reilly’s new Nasty Gal collab is just her next step in World Fashion Domination.

I first discovered Reilly a few years back when I was desperate to get to the bottom of Hailey Bieber’s impeccable street style. Maeve was the one styling her in oversized blazers, the perfect jeans and the hottest Bottega bags! Since then, Reilly has shifted her focus to hotter-than-ever Megan Fox, giving us already-iconic looks like her 2021 VMAs naked dress and pretty much all her cute couples’ looks with boo Machine Gun Kelly.

Now, Reilly is ready to dress the rest of us. Cue Nasty Gal with the fire drop! Reilly has helped curate a collection of blazers, trousers and tons of faux leather in straight and plus sizes, all of which I’ll be buying for fall. And not only is the collection already affordable, but it’s currently on sale! The entire site is 60 percent off as we speak, so stop reading and start shopping.

To get you started? A few pieces I’ve seen her style to perfection and definitely want for myself.

Oversized Pocket Single Breasted Suit Blazer — $53.40 off

Reilly knows a thing or two about a good blazer, so this will be the first thing in my cart.

Croc Faux Leather Corset Top — $33.60 off

Yep, corsets are still in. Catch me rocking this one under (you guessed it) a Reilly-approved blazer.

Satin Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt — $36 off

Maeve gave us tons of trending green pieces in this drop. Catch me styling this button-down over anything and everything.

Faux Leather Split Hem Straight Leg Pants — $38.40 off

I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect faux leather pants and I love that these have the trendy split-hem detail.

Satin Strappy Twist Front Top — $18 off

Maeve gave us this teeny little top in three colors to mix and match with the collection’s array of trousers and blazers.

Tailored Pleat Front Wide Leg Suit Pants — $35.40 off Another fun hue in the collection is this saturated blue. I plan to start with the pants and then buy up the whole set! Tailored Pleat Front Wide Leg Suit Pants $23.60 Buy Now Ribbed Curved Hem Long Sleeve Crop Top — $18 off Long-sleeved tops with underbust hems are all the rage this season. I love that this one comes in a cozy lounge material.