Meanwhile at Madrid Fashion Week: A Bubble Dress

Unbeknownst to most of the fashion world—who have all eyes locked, in order, on New York, London, Milan, and Paris—Madrid Fashion Week took place this week in Spain’s capital city. Turns out, there’s more than one Prada showing designs this week! Ladies and gentleman: Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, one of Spain’s most well-known designers, just walked this creation down the runway.

De la Prada, who showed her first collection in 1981, is widely known for her avant-garde taste and even more out-there designs. This satin bubble dress (for lack of a better term, we guess) was the star of her Spring 2014 collection, which included more very colorful, very statement-making pieces.

Click through the gallery to see more of the incredibly bizarre (and kind of amazing?) pieces from her collection—we are already chomping at the bit to see someone waddle down the red carpet in this bubble-dress. (Lady Gaga, take note!)