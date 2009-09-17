Madonna’s New Song Featuring Lil Wayne Revolver Officially Released

While Madonna‘s most recent song, Revolver has been leaked before the final version featuring Lil Wayne was released or leaked or something today.

You can preview the song below but tell me if you can at any point affirm that is actually Madonna singing at all. The digitalization and auto-tune on Madonna’s voice is a little over the top and I am not even fully convinced this isn’t Britney Spears… I mean… I wouldn’t put it past either of them.

Madonna’s two disc album Celebration will be released September 29th.