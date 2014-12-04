Bow Dow To Madonna: She’s the New Face of Versace

Let’s all bow down to Madonna: She may be pushing 60 years old (she’s 56 to be exact) but she still looks downright hot. Following the release of her topless Interview magazine spread, it’s just been announced that the Queen of Pop is the newest face of Versace, following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga.

Experiencing an odd sense of deja vu? That’s because this isn’t the first time that Madonna has posed for Versace—this is actually her fourth advertising campaign for the Italian brand—her first being in 1995 when she was shot by Steven Meisel dining face-to-face with a large dog.

In her latest turn for the brand, the Spring 2015 ad campaign, shot in black and white by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, Madonna appears in black leather, edgy and aggressively sexy.

“Madonna says it best herself: She is unapologetic,” Donatella Versace told The New York Times. “She is her own woman, a role model who shows other women how we can do what we want, and get what we want, and do so for all of our lives, with no compromise.”

The ad campaign, a 12-page portfolio, will debut next spring in magazines including Vanity Fair and the American, French and Italian editions of Vogue.

What do you think of the campaign? Share your thoughts in the comments!