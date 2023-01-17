Madonna Tickets to The Celebration Tour Are Selling Out—How to Get Seats For a Discount Before They’re Gone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been following her career for the past four decades, you may want to know where to buy Madonna tickets, especially for a discount.

Madonna announced her 12th concert tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, in January 2023. “Come join the party! 🎉💃🏼🎵🕺🏾🎤 #madonnacelebrationtour,” Madonna captioned an Instagram post of the tour poster. She also shared an Instagram video starring celebrities like Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Megan Stalter and Eric André.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the singer said in a statement about The Celebration Tour. Madonna last toured in 2019 and 2020 on her Madame X Tour.

So where can fans buy Madonna tickets to The Celebration Tour? Read on for how to buy Madonna tickets to The Celebration Tour, and for a discount.

Where to buy Madonna tickets

Where can fans buy Madonna tickets to The Celebration Tour? Madonna tickets to The Celebration Tour went on sale in January 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Madonna tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Madonna tickets so you don’t miss The Celebration Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Madonna“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Celebration Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Madonna“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Celebration Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Madonna “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy The Celebration Tour!

What are Madonna’s The Celebration Tour dates?

What are Madonna’s The Celebration Tour dates? The North American leg of Madonna’s Celebration Tour starts at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on July 15, 2023, and ends at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 7, 2023. The European leg of Madonna’s Celebration Tour starts at the O2 Arena in London, England, on October 14, 2023, and ends at the Ziggo dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on December 1, 2023. See Madonna’s full Celebration Tour dates below.

July 15, 2023 — Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

July 18, 2023 — Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 22, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center

July 25, 2023 — Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena

July 27, 2023 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

July 30, 2023 — Saint Paul, Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center

August 2, 2023 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 5, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena

August 7, 2023 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena

August 9, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois @ The United Center

August 13, 2023 — Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank, Arena

August 19, 2023 — Montreal, Canada @ Bell Center

August 23, 2023 — New York City, New York @ Madison Square Garden

August 24, 2023 — New York City, New York @ Madison Square Garden

August 30, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

September 2, 2023 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

September 5, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

September 7, 2023 — Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena

September 9, 2023 — Miami, Florida @ Miami-Dade Arena

September 13, 2023 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

September 18, 2023 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

September 21, 2023 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

September 27, 2023 — Los Angeles, California @ Crypto.com Arena

October 4, 2023 — San Francisco, California @ Chase Center

October 7, 2023 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena

October 14, 2023 — London, United Kingdom @ O2 Arena

October 21, 2023 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis

October 25, 2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

October 28, 2023 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele 2 Arena

November 1, 2023 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

November 6, 2023 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisbon Arena

November 12, 2023 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

November 13, 2023 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

November 15, 2023 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

November 23, 2023 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

November 28, 2023 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 1, 2023 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

In an interview with Paper in August 2022, Madonna explained the message behind her music. “If you think about all the songs, whether it’s ‘Like a Virgin’ or ‘Material Girl’ or ‘Express Yourself’ or ‘Papa Don’t Preach,’ I was very much invested in empowering women…and that was a very big part of the storytelling,” she said. “Because I think, while women were making great dance records, I feel like in the early days, while the songs and melodies are really strong and the singers are really good, they weren’t really invested in making women think, ‘Wow, I don’t have to live in a man’s world, living under the male gaze for the rest of my life. I can look at life in a different way and not settle. I can have my own voice and my own vision.’ So that was an important element.”

Madonna also told Variety in 2019 about her plans for her music at the time. “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to rerelease my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation. I’m focused on that and I’ve been writing a screenplay for my film for the last couple of years. The whole thing with Frozen was so fun, but I woke up one day and went, ‘I’m sick of living in the past!’ I want to go on tour again, I’m a creature of the stage. That is my happy place,” she said.

Madonna, who is also working on a biopic movie about her life and career starring Julia Garner, also told Variety about why she wanted to create the film. “I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs,” she said. “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.'”

Madonna also told Oprah Winfrey and O magazine in 2004 about how she would describe her job. “I’ve got lots of fears. My job is to conquer my fears. The irony of being a performer is that I have huge insecurities. People are shocked to hear that I think my legs are fat or I don’t like the way I look. We all have insecurities. We’d be lying if we said we didn’t,” she said.

She also told Oprah about the fundamental principle that influences her life. “Each of us is responsible for everything that happens in our lives. When good things happen—we win an award, meet the love of our lives, or get a promotion—we take ownership of that. But when bad things happen—we get fired or we divorce—we often don’t take responsibility. We call it something that just happened. I now understand that just as we can draw the positive, we can draw the negative,” she said.

Madonna also O magazine about how her spirituality affects her music. “I’ve never felt more creative,” she said. “One thing I’ve learned is that I’m not the owner of my talent, I’m the manager of it. And if I learn how to manage my talent correctly—and if I accept that I’m just channeling things that come from God—the talent will keep flowing through me.”

Who is Madonna’s Celebration Tour opening act?

Who is Madonna’s Celebration Tour opening act? Madonna’s opening act for The Celebration Tour is Bob the Drag Queen, whose real name is Christopher D. Caldwell. Bob, who also uses the stage name Caldwell Tidicue, is a drag queen and the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8. Bob was also a host on HBO’s reality television show We’re Here, alongside drag queens Eureka O’Hara and Shangela.

In a past interview with Grazia, Bob explained his drag style. “It’s very mature, without being elderly. You know, mature without being matrilineal. I would say it’s way more matriarchal than matrilineal,” he said. He also revealed what being an “authentic self” means to him. “Well, I think it can change a lot. There’s no constant for what your authentic self has to be. Like when people you’ve met in high school are like, ‘Oh, you changed?’ Like I’m thirty-five now? So I hope I’m a little different from what I was fifteen years ago,” he said. He also told Grazia about how his life has changed since winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. “Being on RuPaul’s Drag Race and winning has been one of the most pivotal moments in my career up to this point. I am so happy to have done the show and think about it all the time. I was so incredibly happy and lucky to be alive at a time when it was happening and still in my prime,” he said. “So grateful! I look back very fondly.”

