Madonna Talks Africa And The Music Industry In Interview Magazine’s May 2010 Issue

Like the cycle of the moon, or the inevitable emersion of the next teen heart throb, it is a near-scientific certainty that Madonna will break back into the foreground of pop culture at regular intervals (not that she’s ever too far in the background). With the much-buzzed about recent Glee episode devoted to the pop icon, it seems Madge’s current moment is upon us.

Interview magazine sent Milk director Gus Van Sant to speak with the Michigan-born phenomenon, and the duo touched on subjects like Africa.

“I go to Malawi twice a year…I made a documentary about it [I Am Because We Are, 2008], and it’s just become part of my life,” Madonna said.

But her Madgesty wasn’t always globe-trotting, she got her start in the NYC downtown scene, including a dalliance with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. “[M]y early days in New York and the scene that I came up in-you know, with Andy Warhol and Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat and Kenny Scharf, [i]t was just so alive with art and politics and this wonderful spirit.”

The two also touched on the singer’s foray into film-making with her movie Filth and Wisdom.

“I don’t know what it’s like for you [Gus Van Sant], but for me, making a movie, before you start filming and you’re in the trenches, it just seems like this process of pushing-of working through all of these people saying no,” Madonna divulged. “It seems like the whole world is against you.”

But if age is starting to take it’s toll, we’d never guess it. Rumors are swirling online that the shoot was actually unretouched. There’s curves, waistband indents and a realness about the shoot that has fashion folks chattering.

Madonna is more focused on other projects though, but music doesn’t seem to be part of that plan for now. “It’s weird-that’s exactly what’s going on. I don’t have a record deal right now with anybody,” she confessed. “I don’t know how I’m going to get my music out the next time I make a record.”

To read more on her worldly views from her ex Sean Penn to being a working mom, check out Interview’s website, or grab a copy on newsstands now.



