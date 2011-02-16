Madonna and Stella McCartney’s London Dinner Date

Madonna and longtime pal Stella McCartney met for a stylish dinner at London eatery Locanda Locatelli last night. Abandoning her track suits for an elegant white number, Madonna looked like she was actually trying to look fashionable for a change. Maybe this change of heart was due to McCartney looking fabulous as always in a ruffled black dress. We are loving Madonna’s chic look, especially the Hamsa Hand pendant she so proudly was sporting.