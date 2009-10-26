Madonna: Raising Malawi Advocate Returns to Africa for Ceremony

Madonna is in Malawi with all her children; Lourdes and Rocco, and her adopted children from Malawi, David and Mercy. Not only did she adopt two children from Malawi, but is building a school for the impoverished country. Her goal is to educate children by giving them a venue to do so.

“I realized how much they deserve to be educated and so for me the best thing I could do was to build a school, a unique school that will create future female leaders, scientists, lawyers, doctors and if this school is successful it will be used as a model to replicate it in other countries”, Madonna said.

The school is said to admit 500 girls, and cost $15 million to make. In addition Madonna’s Raising Malawi charity aids the country’s one million orphans.