Madonna Cancels Concert, We Never Thought We’d See The Day

Oh, Madonna, you just never fail at being a diva, do you?

The singer, along with Live Nation and Adria Entertainment, just announced that her June 11 performance of her European tour in Croatia was canceled due to “poor ticket sales.” Are they serious?

It may come as a surprise to some people, considering Madonna usually sells out all of her concert dates. However, with tickets going for a minimum of $200 apiece in a struggling economy, it seems somewhat logical that sales wouldn’t be up to par.

Adria Entertainment released a statement saying that “the world of corporate business decisions are made regarding the primary benefit of the corporation” and that the low ticket sales would “bring loss to all parties involved.” What loss? Madonna is already worth millions. Would this really hurt her bank that badly?

The company did apologize for the upset that fans will be experiencing, but refunds will be given out starting March 19.

Given the rough times people are having with money across the globe, it seems almost fitting that this could happen. Sorry Madge, but I guess you’ll just have to earn your money from somewhere else.

Photo Credit: CAL SPORT MEDIA