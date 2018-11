Madonna’s second round of ads for Louis Vuitton were released this morning. The ads which are for Fall 09 were shot by Steven Meisel. There are at least seven different shots which feature Madonna in what was basically her Met Ball outfit, complete with bunny ears, holding a different bag each time.

We love Madonna and have an even better appreciation for her now that she is the most influential living pop icon, but she looks like a mannequin here and its not her best look.

[fashionologie]