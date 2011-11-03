Madonna Is Ready to Play Truth Or Dare With New Brand

Truth or Dare is no longer simply a fleeting 90s memory OR a game you played during middle school sleepovers. Madonna has claimed the phrase once again as the name of her new lifestyle brand, whose target consumer audience is older and more sophisticated than those pursuing the Material Girl brand.

The first product to come out of the new line will be a perfume, followed by footwear, handbags and intimates. As with Material Girl, the Truth or Dare perfume will initially launch exclusively at Macy’, however in 2013 the fragrance will go global.

Neil Cole, chief executive officer of Iconix Brand Group, explained to WWD, “After the highly successful launch of the junior brand Material Girl, we knew there would be a tremendous demand for a brand that Madonna herself is the face of and that truly captures her essence.” (We hope this doesn’t mean that Madonna is hoping to inspire 50-somethings all over the world to start adopting children and wearing cone bras to the supermarket.)

Stay tuned, Truth or Dare will be hitting Macy’s in 2012.