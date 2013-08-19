Women Are Getting Cosmetic Surgery to Avoid Having Hands Like Madonna

At 55-years-old, Madonna is in the best shape of her life. A clear fitness devotee, Madge even has a line of workout DVDs in her empire. Whether or not she’s had any surgical updates is beside the point, she looks absolutely fantastic. However, there’s one body part that the iconic performer can’t seem to prevent from aging: Her hands.

While her hands look normal to us, she’s clearly insecure with their skinny appearance that showcases her veins. In fact, she rarely hits the red carpet without fingerless gloves or another accessories that blatantly cover them up. Hiding her hands has caused many other women to do the same, as The Daily Mail reports that there’s been an 18% increase in the past month of inquiries regarding anti-aging cosmetic procedures for the hands.

Apparently, the thought of having “Madonna Mitts,” as they’ve dubbed her appendages, is sending people into a tizzy. According to a spokesperson for Transform, a popular UK-based plastic surgery group with multiple locations,

“With the hot weather this summer we have experienced a marked increase in inquiries from women complaining of sunspots on their hands, along with the skin becoming thin and creepy. Hand rejuvenation is becoming increasingly popular, with dermal fillers volumising and smoothing the skin, encouraging the production of collagen to provide a youthful look.”

Frankly, we get the frustration. It’s easy to hide wrinkles on your face with makeup, while Botox and fillers can be quick fix—but there’s really no easy way to hide your age on your hands.

What do you think? Would you ever get cosmetic surgery on your hands to avoid looking like Madonna?