Madonna And Gwyneth Paltrow Turn Out For Yoga Charity ‘Bent on Learning’

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

If there’s one thing fashion folk do, it’s stay in shape. So it was the perfect marriage of charity, yoga and fabulous people for Bent on Learning‘s NYC benefit last night. “Bent” in this case, was taken literally. The charity is an out-of-the-box non-profit organization that looks out for the physical and mental well-being of New York City public school kids by providing them with yoga and meditation.

Hostess with the mostest of the evening, Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia in a stunning embellished frock from her Spring 2011 collection (that’s right, she’s that far ahead) is on the board of the eight-year old organization and sees the importance of its work as two-fold.

“A.) I do yoga everyday with Eddie Stern [another board member and Ashtanga expert],” Bendet said. “And B.) these kids don’t have gym classes anymore so this is a way for them to exercise and relax and meditate.”

Other Stern-trained famous yogis also turned out to support the cause, including the gorgeous Gwyneth Paltrow in a mini by Victoria Beckham, Donna Karan and the Material Girl herself, a.k.a. Madonna.

“Yoga for children should be mandatory for every school,” Karan recommended. “I turned to yoga when I was 18 and my daughter started when she was four or five, we would get on the mat together and it was really an experience.”

The charitable point of the evening that included cocktails, dinner and a rocking performance by Sean Lennon and current “it” girl Charlotte Kemp-Muhl‘s band, The Ghost of the Saber Toothed Tiger wasn’t lost on Krysten Ritter, but the actress thought it especially suitable for the city.

Wearing an Eighties-inspired Alice + Olivia black dress that she called, “very hooker rock and roll,” the She’s Out of Your League star said, “I do yoga and I spin, but yoga keeps me centered and it makes me feel like I live in my whole body. I think yoga is great for kids, especially New York kids, they need to mellow out a little bit don’t you think?”



Madonna at the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC. Photo: INFevents.com



Krysten Ritter at the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com



Heather Graham at the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com



Melissa George at the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC.. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com



Tracy Anderson at the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com



Donna Karan at the 2nd Annual Bent on Learning Benefit in NYC. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com