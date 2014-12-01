Madonna Goes Topless for Interview Magazine (and Gets Candid About Drugs, Death, and Prostitution)

Pop icon Madonna let her friend, magician David Blaine, interview her for the latest issue of Interview magazine, in which she discussed art, death, drugs, and prostitution. She even reveals what she would do every time she got high.

The provocative (and, in one very topless case, NSFW) editorial images above were shot by legendary fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Madonna is dressed in delicate fabrics and laced up corsets, with bleached out eyebrows and subdued makeup. But she did not shy away from the boundary pushing Madonna we all know. We also see the musician posing under a cross covered in live snakes and bare-breasted in a corset with latex gloves.

Below, a few select quotes from Madge’s terview interview.

Madonna on Art:

“I like Banksy. I think he’s inspiring and he speaks to what’s going on in the world, socially. I like JR. Like [Jean-Michael] Basquiat and Keith Haring, who both started off as graffiti artists- their art is on the street, available for anyone to see. It’s not elitist.”

“I remember having conversations with Keith [Haring] and with Basquiat about the importance of your art being accessible to people. That was their big thing- it should be available to everyone.”

Madonna on the Human Spirit:

“We’re all good intrinsically, just covered sometimes in filth and darkness, and our job is to get rid of it, to peel back the layers and reveal our goodness.”

Madonna on Death:

“I became very obsessed with death, and the idea that you never know when death will arrive, so one has to do as much as possible all the time to get the most out of life.”

Madonna on Failing:

“I’m not saying I’m great at failing, but if you’re an artist and you’re in the learning process, you accept that you’re going to suck at things.”

Madonna on Creative People:

“I was attracted to creative people. You don’t want to be the smartest person in the room; you want to be the dumbest in the room.”

Madonna on Drugs:

“…It’s about how people take drugs to connect to God or to a higher level of consciousness. I keep saying “Plugging into the matrix.” If you get high, you can do that, which is why a lot of people drop acid or do drugs, because they want to get closer to God. But there’s going to be a short circuit, and that’s the illusion of drugs, because they give you the illusion of getting closer to God, but ultimately they kill you.”

“I mean, I tried everything once, but as soon as I was high, I spent my time drinking tons of water to get it out of my system. As soon as I was high, I was obsessed with flushing it out of me. I was like, Okay, I’m done now.”

Madonna on the most important profession:

“Prostitution, of course.”

Read the full interview at Interview now.