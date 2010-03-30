Madonna and Daughter Lourdes Collaborate on Fashion Line & More Stylish Mother Daughter Duos

Madonna is no stranger to reinvention, but this time she’s admitting she had a little help from 13-year-old daughter, Lourdes. The mother daughter duo will launch a juniors’ clothing line for Macy’s called Material Girl in August.

Essentially giving the stylish high school student full credit for the dance-inspired designs behind the label, Madonna was quick to keep Lourdes out of the spotlight (and focused on her studies) for now.

While Lourdes hits the books, let’s take a look at some of our other favorite stylish mother daughter duos.

Carine Roitfeld and Julia Restoin Roitfeld:



It doesn’t get more glamorous than this. The French Vogue editor-in-chief is known for her edgy style, and model daughter Julia has been the face of several campaigns including Tom Ford’s fragrance, Black Orchid.

Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg:

Icons through and through. Our inspiration boards are covered with pictures of Jane and Serge, so it’s no wonder daughter Charlotte picked up a thing or two along the way.

Georgia May Jagger and Jerry Hall:



Blessed with Jerry’s legs and Mick Jagger’s mouth, it’s no wonder people can’t take their eyes off of model Georgia May.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise: This list wouldn’t be complete without one of fashion’s tiniest, yet most celebrated members. From high heels to Fendi bags, Suri is living large thanks to Katie’s fashionable influence.

