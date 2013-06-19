Battle of the Divas: Madonna and Cher Both Rocked Wild Looks Last Night

There was enough diva in the air last night to curve the fabric of spacetime, as two one-name pop icons hit their respective towns—Cher in L.A. and Madonna in New York—and both rocked outfits that can only be described as totally wild.

Madonna, 54, attended The Cinema Society world premiere of her Epix documentary “Madonna: The MDNA Tour,” and she hit the red carpet in a black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, complete with top hat and some serious hand hardware.

Cher (at 67 years old, people!) took to the stage for the finale of NBC’s singing competition show “The Voice,” where she debuted her new house-heavy single, “Woman’s World.” For her performance, Cher wore her hair in a fluffy, multi-colored mohawk, donned a fishnet and leather bustier, and rocked Hammer pants.

So, whose look do you like best? Click through the gallery above, and then vote in the poll! Oh, and check out Cher’s new song below.

