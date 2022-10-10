Fans Are Speculating If Madonna Just Came Out On TikTok—See The Video Here

Being real. After posting a fun TikTok, fans on the social media platform are asking: Is Madonna bisexual?

On Sunday, October 10, 2022, the “Like a Virgin” singer made a TikTok that might have hinted at her sexuality. The TikTok was captioned, “If I miss, I’m gay!” Madonna proceeds to throw a pair of pink panties at a trash can, but as expected, misses. She then shrugs and walks away. The video shocked fans, with one user commenting, “Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her.” Another user commented, “What in the 80s is happening 😳” Other TikTokers weren’t as surprised by the announcement with someone commenting, “y’all Madonna has been out as bi longer than some of us have been alive.”

Madonna has been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community for decades. In the 80s, she was one of the most prominent celebrities who supported the destigmatizing of HIV and the legalization of gay marriage. Her 1990 single “Vogue” propelled voguing, a cultural movement led by queer and trans people of color, into the mainstream. In 1991, she told LGTBQ+ magazine The Advocate that she believed “Everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.” She also reportedly dated Jenny Shimizu in the mid-90s. One of the most iconic moments of the early 2000s was also when Madonna kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003. In 2010, she told Ellen on her show, ““I wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for the gay community.”

Lately, Madonna is reportedly linked to Dominican rap artist Tokischa. The two made a song together called “Hung Up on Tokischa,” where the 26-year-old bisexual rapper remixed Madonna’s 2005 song “Hung Up” and the two shared kisses in the music video. The two music artists also kissed at Paris Fashion Week, where the two were seen in the front row. The “Like a Prayer” musician was previously in a relationship with her backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, who was 36 years younger than her. The two broke up in April 2022 after being together for four years. Madonna was also previously married to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.