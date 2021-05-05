PSA: Madison Reed Is Hosting Virtual At-Home Hair Coloring Classes — For Free

You may already know and love Madison Reed for its personalized at-home hair color kits, but the brand has low-key been offering free online hair coloring classes and trust, they’re not something you want to sleep on. The Hair Color House Parties offer step-by-step instructions and expert advice on everything and anything you ever wanted to know about coloring your hair at home. With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to spruce up your look — whether that’s by adding a gloss, finding your ideal next shade or just knowing how to properly apply color to your roots.

Off the bat, it may seem like a lot of work (I love splurging and taking a trip to the salon just as much as the next girl), but with Madison Reed’s hair coloring kits, the process is easy and seamless. And if you do decide to participate in one (or all) of the Hair Color House Parties, viewers are highly encouraged to follow along with the demonstration and color their hair live as well. And of course, being the experts that they are, the floor is always open for questions on haircare, hair maintenance and anything else you may have concerns about when it comes to your hair color.

During the most recent Hair Color House Party, Susan Roberts-Cooper, Madison Reed’s Director of Research & Development, gave a live demonstration on “Why Roots + Gloss Are The Perfect Pair.” During the event she was able to answer viewers’ questions and give a rundown on how to best section your hair, how to best apply gloss and color, plus tips for ensuring it’s a smooth and easy process (for one: you’ll want to remove any tangles beforehand).

She also shared that one-day dirty hair is actually preferred when coloring your roots, so there’s no need to fret about having a fresh head regardless if you’re going to the salon or coloring your hair at home. For those that don’t know, color-reviving hair gloss can enhance faded color, boost shine, and either cool down unwanted brassy tones or add warmth and dimension.

Madison Reed makes it super easy to find your perfect shade and learn how to properly use it, so hair color novices don’t have to worry about ruining their hair. Essentially, there are two ways to apply gloss: one being glossing the mid-lengths and ends when you color your roots, and the other using gloss between dye jobs to bring faded color back to life.

But aside from hair coloring and gloss application, SheKnows Deputy Editor Erika Janes also shared some ways to pass the time while waiting for your hair to process. Because you will obviously need your hands to work your hair magic, a manicure is a no-go, but with a nice, relaxing at-home pedicure, you can have your own personal spa day and emerge looking great from head to toe.

If you’re bummed you missed this class, you’re in luck because there are three more classes coming up, with the next one happening on May 12 at 9pm ET. This time, Madison Reed will be teaching us “How to Balayage Your Hair at Home with Light Works” with a very special appearance from our STYLECASTER’s own Deputy Editor Alana Peden, who will be providing tips on how to document your transformation on social media — because you’re going to want to show off your new ‘do.

Don’t forget to register ASAP and if you find yourself getting really excited to learn about all things at-home haircare, then you might as well sign up for the final two events being held on May 26 and June 9 as well. Trust us, you won’t want to miss it.

If you plan on joining (which you definitely should) and coloring along, here are a few tips to keep in mind beforehand:

Have day-old clean, dry hair

Have plastic hair clips to help with hair sectioning

Wear an old shirt or smock to avoid any accidental clothing stains

Plan on starting your process timer when you complete your color application

This post was created by STYLECASTER for Madison Reed.