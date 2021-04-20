Southern Charm’s Madison Is Rumored to Be Dating Her Co-Star After A-Rod Scandal—Here’s the Truth

If you’re a fan of Southern Charm, you may have heard the rumor that Madison LeCroy and Whitney Sudler-Smith are dating after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s breakup. A source told the celebrity gossip Instagram acocunt @DeuxMoi in April 2021 that Madison and Whitney were seen kissing at a bar in Charleston, South Carolina.

The report led to rumors that Madison and Whitney, who star together on the Bravo reality TV series, are dating, especially given that Madison is close with Whitney’s mom, Patricia Altschul, who is also a cast member on Southern Charm. Madison also fueled rumors that she and Whitney are an item when she revealed that she has a boyfriend on Instagram in response to a fan who trolled her for her alleged affair with A-Rod. (Madison didn’t reveal who her boyfriend is.)

So what is the truth? Are Southern Charm‘s Madison and Whitney dating? Sorry, Bravo fans, but Madison and Whitney are just friends, Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, April 19. Patricia also confirmed that Madison and Whitney are not in a relationship in a tweet in April 2021, in which she responded to a Twitter user who screenshotted @DeuxMoi’s report. “April Fools” she wrote in response to the tweet.

News of Madison’s new boyfriend comes less than a week after A-Rod and J-Lo, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, announced their breakup. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement to TODAY. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Two months before A-Rod and J-Lo confirmed their breakup, Madison’s Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover, claimed at the season 7 reunion that she “flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!” Craig said at the time. “Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. You know why [Madison’s ex-boyfriend] Austen [Kroll] was at my house? Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to fuck an ex-MLB player.”

After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.”He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

