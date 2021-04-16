Southern Charm’s Madison Just Responded to Claims She Broke Up Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Good vibes. Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup shows that she would like to very much be excluded from this narrative.

The Bravo star, who was accused of having an affair with A-Rod at the season 7 Southern Charm reunion, broke her silence on the split in a statement to The New York Post on Thursday, April 15, hours after Lopez and Rodriguez announced their breakup. “I wish them the best,” Madison said.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, confirmed that they had split after four years together in a statement to TODAY on April 15. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Their split comes two months after Madison’s Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover, claimed that she “flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!” Craig said at the time. “Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. You know why [Madison’s ex-boyfriend] Austen [Kroll] was at my house? Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to fuck an ex-MLB player.”

After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.”He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

In February 2021, rumors swirled that Lopez and Rodriguez had called off their engagement a month after the rumors aired on Southern Charm. The couple denied the split at the time. A source also told E! News in March 2021 that Madison was “definitely” not the main reason for the couple’s relationship issues.

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

