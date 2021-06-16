Southern Charm’s Madison Just Responded to Claims She’s a ‘Gold Digger’ After A-Rod & Jay Cutler Rumors

Clearing her name. Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy responded to “gold digger” claims after her Alex Rodriguez and Jay Cutler drama.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 16, Madison shut down accusations that she only dates wealthy men and referenced her relationship with her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll as evidence of how those claims aren’t true. “I mean, I have my own money. I don’t need to date somebody that has you know…I’m not a gold digger, don’t y’all know that? I dated Austen,” she said.

Madison—who split from Austen in 2020 after three years of dating—has been linked to both A-Rod and Jay, the ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari, in the past year. In January, a source told Us Weekly that Madison and Jay had a “new, flirty” relationship in the works a month after Austen was seen on a date with Kristin. “It’s nothing serious at this point,” the insider said at the time. “But they’re having fun getting to know each other.” When Madison was asked about romance rumors between her and Jay on an episode of Watch What Happens Live at the time, she responded, “I’m not kissing and telling.”

Madison was linked to A-Rod in February when her Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover, claimed at the Bravo show’s season 7 reunion that she “flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!” Craig said at the time. “Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. You know why [Madison’s ex-boyfriend] Austen [Kroll] was at my house? Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to fuck an ex-MLB player.”

After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

Two months after the Southern Charm reunion, news broke that A-Rod and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, had split. A month later, rumors swirled that J-Lo and her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck, had reunited. The former couple confirmed they were back together in June after they were photographed kissing at a dinner in Malibu, California. In an interview with Us Weekly in June, Madison joked that J-Lo has her to thank for her reunion with Affleck. She also denied that she was the reason A-Rod and J-Lo had split. “I say you’re welcome,” she joked. “I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

