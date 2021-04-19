Southern Charm’s Madison Just Responded to Claims She’s Dating A-Rod After His Split From J-Lo

Clapping back. Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy has a boyfriend after the Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez affair rumors, and she’s not here for jokes about her involvement in the couple’s breakup.

J-Lo and A-Rod, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, confirmed that they had split after four years together on April 15, 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement to TODAY. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In a statement to The New York Post on April 15, Madison broke her silence on A-Rod and J-Lo’s split. “I wish them the best,” she said. Days later, on Saturday, April 17, Madison took to her Instagram with a post that seemed to be directed at those who think that she broke J-Lo and A-Rod up. “Let’s root for each other and watch each other grow🌻,” she captioned two photos of her with a pink cocktail.

One user, however, wasn’t convinced that Madison wasn’t still talking to A-Rod after his breakup from J-Lo. “Mmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you,” the user wrote. In a response to a comment, Madison denied that she and A-Rod are dating and revealed that she’s seeing someone new. “I have a boyfriend!” she wrote.

A-Rod and J-Lo’s split comes two months after Madison’s Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover, claimed at the season 7 reunion that she “flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!” Craig said at the time. “Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. You know why [Madison’s ex-boyfriend] Austen [Kroll] was at my house? Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to fuck an ex-MLB player.”

After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.”He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

As for who Madison’s boyfriend is, that part is unclear. However, a source told the celebrity gossip Instagram account @DeuxMoi in April 2021 that Madison was seen at a bar in Charleston, South Carolina, where Southern Charm films, with her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith. The insider also claimed that Whitney and Madison kissed. “I was at a very popular cocktail bar in Charleston last Thursday and in stumbles Madison LeCroy and Whitney Sudler-Smith from Southern Charm,” the source said. “They proceed to kiss right there in the middle of the bar on display! Guess she’s moved on from ARod … And doesn’t care who knows it!”

Whitney’s mom, Patricia Altschul, who also stars on Southern Charm, seemed to deny the rumors. “April Fool,” she responded to a fan who tweeted the rumor.

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

