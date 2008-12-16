Madison Avenue Miu Miu Closes

It looks like the uptown set will have to travel a little further to get their Miu Miu fix. It was just last week that Miu Miu opened its flagship store on 57th Street between Fifth & Madison Avenues with a slew of celebrity friends. Sadly, the orignal uptown boutique formerly located at 831 Madison Avenue between 69th & 70th Streets has simultaneously but quietly closed its doors. The beautiful Madison Avenue location designed by Roberto Baciocchi originally opened in 2002 and will be sorely missed.

Fortunately, I don’t know anyone who would mind traveling a few extra blocks to be closer to Prada’s chic little sister.