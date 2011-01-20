Madewell’s Spring Lookbook: Dree Hemingway and Awesome Denim

Madewell hasn’t been around all that long, but it’s made quite an impact. In NYC it’s situated next door to Topshop, creating this existential style question: Go classic and cool or uber trend? But really, why should a girl choose?

It’s all about the balance, after all. The preppy-gone-perfect brand’s Spring lookbook stars a bit of American royalty, Dree Hemingway, and opens with her wearing a little denim on denim and in particular Madewell’s Best Selling High Riser jean, which sold out after it first dropped in November. Also: more denim, breton stripes, cross body bags and skinny belts that we’re dying for right this second – basically all you’ll need to look effortlessly amazing should Spring ever opt to show up. Click through for the whole, easy on the eyes story.

Go to Madewell for some fun stylist picks as well.