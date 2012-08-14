Want: Madewell’s Lush Green Dress

As September grows closer, our shopping escapades are increasingly characterized by a whisper of autumn spirit. We look at possible purchases and say to ourselves: “Will this last me the end of the summer? Can I wear this in fall?” Good value is always synonymous with a season-less buy.

That’s why we love this green pleated dress from Madewell. The print is multi-dimensional, with a watercolor-meets-graphic appearance, and a shape that’s sweet by still sophisticated. Most of all, it’s an amazing piece for the weeks when summer morphs into fall. We’d wear the frock with oxfords or sandals while the weather’s still warm; once the temperature cools, we’ll style it with tights, knit socks and a tough pair of boots.

Personal style is largely about versatility, and we love this dress because it helps us do the job.

Madewell Sweetclover Dress, $168, at Madewell