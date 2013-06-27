What: An effortlessly cool white eyelet dress from the tastemakers at Madewell. Why: The pristine all-white ensembles at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship are motivating us to step up our head-to-toe white game—a huge trend for summer and fall—and this number is the sartorial equivalent of a head start. How: To keep the look from being too preppy, team the LWD with pointy-toe loafers or chunky wedges, also in white. If office air-conditioning is an issue this summer, the laid-back sleeveless silhouette pairs nicely with one of the season’s must-haves: a structured blazer in white or a bold print. Cami Dress in Eyelet Sunflower, $109.50; at Madewell
Want: A Wimbledon-Ready White Dress To Wear All Summer
