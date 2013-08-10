Want: A Minimalist Pair of Clear Sunglasses To Take Us Into Fall

What: A sleek pair of shades from Danish design firm Han Kjøbenhavn with a transculent acetate frame and tortoiseshell stems.

Why: As the summer draws to a close, so do our days of lounging around at the beach or pool. These vintage-style shades make us long for just one more day in the sun, but will also look sleek as can be in the fall.

How: These specs would be delightful paired with a cute bikini or charming one-piece until Labor Day, then they’ll look super-stylish with a sharp black overcoat or chunky sweater come fall.

Timeless Sunglasses, $115; at Madewell