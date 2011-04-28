Madewell Store Opening: Alexa Chung and the Downtown Kids

All of NYC’s fashionistas had one destination last night the store opening of Madewell’s brand spanking new store on 5th ave. I could say that it was a classic, clean and fresh Madewell-preppy party, but I would be lying. The opening was nothing short of an extravaganza. Between the Ginger Margaritas, the Alexa Chung sightings and the honest and dead-on Bumby’s, I think its safe to say a good time was had by all. Click through for your new style inspiration!

All Photos: Kristen Somody Whalen, Courtesy of Madewell