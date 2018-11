Carol just reported that Stella McCartney has teamed up with Net-a-Porter. I just logged on to another one of our fav online destinations, ShopBop.com and stumbled on the Madewell for ShopBop pieces. Madewell 1937 is the cool, little sister to J.Crew. The one you want to take to see The Virgins with you.

Take a peak at the Ex Boyfriend Jeans above. Perfection.

Madewell for ShopBop Ex Boyfriend Jeans, $200, www.shopbop.com.