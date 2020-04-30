Madewell Is Blessing Us All With An Extra 50% Off Their Sale Section, So Get Shopping

If you were to take a quick peak inside my closet, you’d find that the majority of the items are—surprise, surprise—from Madewell. What can I say? I’m a sucker for a cool girl aesthetic (and lots of boxy button downs). My wardrobe can always use more Madewell though, which is why I’m eyeing everything in the Madewell May 2020 sale right now. The deals are already hot, but the retailer has blessed us all with an additional 50 percent off of the entire sale section. From Madewell’s iconic denim to blouses you’ll wear for seasons, this sale is truly a must-shop. Your summer wardrobe is about to be incredibly stacked.

Picture this: Stay at home orders are over, everyone is healthy, you can go outside (finally!!) and you realize you have nothing cute to wear. With this Madewell sale, you can fill up your closet and stick to your budget. So that when the time comes for us to all leave our homes, you’ll have myriad outfits ready to go. Or, if you can’t wait, just take a few mirror selfies in your new outfits for Instagram—or have a mini photoshoot in your backyard. Once these Madewell clothes and accessories are in your possession, you won’t be able to let them just sit in your closet. Trust me.

Whether you’re tired of wearing sweats and just want something cute, new and summery to throw on or you’re already planning your future summer wardrobe, this Madewell sale is here to answer all your fashion woes. Midi skirts? Check. The 2020 tie-dye trend? Check. Jeans, shorts and cute blouses? Check, check and check. This sale has it all, folks, so go ahead and shop ’til you drop.

1. The Raglan Oversized Jean Jacket: Tie-Dyed Edition

In case you missed it, tie-dye is having a major moment right now. This chic tie-dyed denim jacket is a cute way to keep warm on cool nights and test out the trend yourself this summer.

2. Curvy High-Rise Denim Shorts

What’s a summer wardrobe without a pair of cute denim shorts? Pair these with your favorite graphic tee or a boxy short-sleeve button down for an easy, breezy warm weather look.

3. Plaid Ruffle-Yoke Shirtdress

This plaid ruffle-yoke shirtdress is actually an extra 70 percent off right now—part of a select few pieces that are even more discounted than the rest—so go ahead and treat yourself. It would look so cute with sneakers or heels this summer.

4. Chambray Classic Ex-Boyfriend Shirt

The best thing about a denim or chambray button down is the fact that it goes with everything. Try a denim-on-denim look or pair this top with your favorite midi skirt. You can’t go wrong.

5. Smock-Waist Tiered Midi Skirt

Tiers are in for spring and summer 2020, so try out the trend with a cute floral midi skirt. You can wear it with a matching tank or go bold with a statement graphic tee.

6.Wide-Leg Crop Jeans In Lunar Wash

Wide-leg crop jeans are a summer must-have. They look great with sneakers, heels or booties, and you can wear them all the way into the fall, too.

7. Silk V-Neck Peplum Popover Top

Florals for spring and summer are constantly trending for a reason: They look so cute! This peplum popover top is a fun way to wear the everlasting trend this season.

8. The Frances Loafer Mule

I’m already a huge fan of the loafer mule, but add snake print, and it’s nearly perfect. This is the type of shoe that will last you from season to season without issue.

9. Curvy Slim Wide-Leg Crop Jeans

Wide-leg crop jeans in a dark gray wash not quite your jam? Try this dark denim pair and watch as they become your go-to pants this summer.

10. Ruffle Button-Front Tank

Gingham is a warm weather staple, and this ruffle button-front tank is such a fun way to wear it this season. Pair it with a cute denim skirt or high-waisted shorts, and you’ve got the perfect summer outfit.

11. The Medium Transport Tote: Printed Calf Hair Edition

If there’s one thing we can trust to stick around from season to season, it’s the animal print trend. Treat yourself to this printed calf hair tote that’s sure to serve you well for years to come.

