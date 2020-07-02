Madewell’s End Of Season Sale Has 30% Off (!!) The Dreamiest Summer Pieces

Scroll To See More Images

Let me tell you a little not-so-secret fact about my closet: It’s filled to the brim with Madewell clothes. If you check my bank statements, you’ll see that a very large chunk of my income goes toward Madewell purchases. Basically, I get paid, then I go check all the new arrivals and freshly added sale pieces at Madewell. (I can’t help it if Madewell’s aesthetic is iconic!) For these reasons, the Madewell July 2020 sale is extremely important to me and my summer wardrobe—and, of course, my budget.

From the absolute best denim and gorgeous maxi skirts to swoon-worthy blouses and cool button downs (a personal fave), Madewell has the ideal selection of casual-yet-sophisticated ensembles. Rarely a day goes by when I don’t don at least one piece of Madewell clothing. Somedays it’s my beloved Madewell mom jeans, while other times it’s one of the millions of short-sleeve Madewell button downs I own. (Told you they were a favorite!) Lately, I’ve been living in everything Madewell. Seriously, this brand is everything to me, and I am beyond ready to shop their summer 2020 deals.

From now through July 20, we’re all getting blessed with an addition 30% off all Madewell sale items. And let me assure you that this sale is fire. (It’s not just a bunch of last season picks that didn’t make it!) The Madewell July 2020 sale is chock-full of summer-ready pieces that are so ready to come home to your closet. My Madewell shopping card is already full of must-haves for warm weather, and I cannot wait to snag them on sale, baby.

If you’re looking for inspo on what to buy, here are 11 of my favorite on-sale Madewell pieces below. Just make sure you use the code GIANT when you check out with all your goodies! Your summer wardrobes are about to get a huge upgrade, folks.

1. Button Front Short Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress

Your summer wardrobe lacking a classic white dress? Then let’s fix that! This tiered dress is the cutest summery frock, and sure to pair well with all your favorite accessories.

2. Denim A-Line Mini Skirt

The OG denim skirt has met its match with this black denim mini. Perfect for wearing with graphic tees and tanks in the summer or adding tights and booties in the fall. This skirt is an all-season winner.

3. Wrap Midi Skirt

Someone get this floral midi skirt into my closet ASAP. I love the pink and yellow hues and early 2000s vibes on this beauty.

4. Linen Dorset Blazer

If you’re a big fan of blazers, but are constantly hot during the summer (me too!), try out this gorgeous linen blazer for the hot months. It’ll keep you nice and cool—and stylish AF.

5. Paperbag Shorts

Paperbag waist shorts are a summer must-have, and I can’t help but love these striped Madewell stunners. The neutral tones are seriously *chef’s kiss.*

6. Straight Jeans In Wellington Wash

Of course, what’s a Madewell round-up without a pair of iconic jeans? These straight jeans—complete with a knee rip—are sure to serve you well all summer long.

7. Button-Front Tie-Sleeve Retro Dress

OK, Madewell’s dress selection this summer is truly out of this world. I can’t get over how cute this button front floral frock is! BRB, adding to cart.

8. Tidal Shirt

So, I live in Madewell’s short sleeve button downs, and I can’t recommend snagging classic white iteration enough. It goes with everything—from white pants and dark denim to midi skirts and leggings.

9. Sweetheart Wrap Top

Gingham for summer? A classic. And you can’t go wrong with this side tie top in a gorgeous neutral hue this season. This blouse was practically made for dreamy Instagram aesthetics.

10. Button-Through High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Ah, the black jean. You can never have too many pairs, so when you see some on sale, grab ’em! I love the button front and high-waisted style of these Madewell skinny jeans.

11. Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress

Last but not least, I have a little more gingham for you. Yellow is such a fun color for summer, and paired with the classic gingham pattern, you really can’t go wrong!

