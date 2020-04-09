Take Madewell’s Chic Parachute Collection from Bed to Zoom

About a month ago you might have been drooling about new jeans or a fun spring dress to shop but with physical distancing and so much time at home, now all we want is cozy. Matching sweats have never been so popular and we all want a Chrissy Teigen-style kimono STAT. You might be taking a second look at your PJs and bedding, too. If you’re anything like us and pajamas have become clothes, it could be time for an upgrade. Luckily, Madewell’s next Parachute collection is here to drool over.

The brands teamed up in 2018 on a travel kit and it was so successful, the collaboration is back and much bigger. According to a press release from Madewell and Parachute, this new capsule collection was inspired by “breezy chambray, natural indigo and vintage flea market finds.” It’s the ultimate in chic comfort, combining Madewell’s laid-back clothes with Parachute’s luxe bedding. Yes, bedding. You’ll find everything you need for your bedroom, including sheets, duvets, accent pillows, pajamas, slippers and even a dog bed, with PJs chic enough to go right from bed to a Zoom meeting.

Shop some of our favorites from the collection, below.

Striped Oversized Pajamas

Pop on a statement lip and no one will know you slept in this outfit.

Stitched Duvet Cover Set

This 100 percent cotton striped duvet cover comes with one sham set.

Indigo Lumbar Pillow

Add a pop of color with this denim-looking back pillow…to work in bed with. (Oops.)

Chambray Quilted Eye Mask

Match your PJs to your soft, denim-inspired eye mask.

Denim Dog Bed

Your puppy wants in on the fun too with this denim cushion.

