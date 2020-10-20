Meet MWL, Madewell’s Brand-New (Cute AF) Athleisure Line

Scroll To See More Images

For quite some time, Madewell has been the go-to of many seeking elevated staples that have just the perfect amount of personality. They don’t do anything too wild, but their basics are far from boring—there’s always a small dose of something special, be it a unique neckline, a contrasting stitch or a super-soft material. While many turn to the retailer for everything from dresses to denim, shoppers can now enjoy a brand-new category: Athleisure. Madewell is officially launching MWL, or Make Weekends Longer, their first-ever loungewear collection.

With working from home as a reality for many right now, it’s no surprise that the Madewell customers who would’ve once splurged on smart tailored denim and playful blouses are gravitating towards hoodies and joggers instead. After seeing this, Madewell knew at once they needed to expand their offerings, and thus, MWL was created. The band-new range kicks off with 25 styles of sweats and tops, all of which can be worn as color-coordinated sets or paired with Madewell staples for a whole new look. Who says you can’t pair a chic hoodie with your best jeans? Throw a comfy crewneck over your boho dress? Madewell is all for it.

All MWL pieces are under $100, and each one features at least one sustainable element, be it organic cotton or recycled polyester, to name a few examples. You’ll definitely spot a few pieces that pique your interest, but if you don’t see anything that wins you over, fear not. They’ll be dropping new styles every single month. Sizing starts at XXS, and while the largest size varies depending on piece, some go all the way up to 3X. More of this please, Madewell! We love to see it.

Read on for a look at MWL’s coziest pieces, and if you end up liking more than one, it might just be the move—shoppers purchasing both a top and a bottom can select a bundle option to receive 20% off.

MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Hoodie

I’m all about the varsity vibes of the heather gray and stripping details on this MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Hoodie.

MWL Superbrushed Contrast-Stitched Easygoing Sweatshirt

Madewell knows all you need are a few finishing touches to elevate a basic, and the colorful stitching on the hems of this MWL Superbrushed Contrast-Stitched Easygoing Sweatshirt totally nail it.

MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatpants

Out of all the colors the MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatpants come in, my favorite has to be dreamy Smoky Lilac.

MWL Ribbed Funnelneck Sweatshirt

If you’re still vibing hard with this year’s neutrals trend, you’ll love the Earthen Clay shade of the MWL Ribbed Funnelneck Sweatshirt.

MWL Ribbed Seamed Sweatpants

One purchase you should always be able to justify? A pair of comfy black joggers like the MWL Ribbed Seamed Sweatpants.