Madewell’s First-Ever Leggings Are Here & I Can’t Stop Wearing Them

Madewell sweaters? Yes, please. Madewell denim? Always and forever. Madewell basics? Sign me up! So many of my wardrobe essentials are from the brand that when I first heard they were launching leggings, I was confused. Surely, they must already make leggings, right?? Somehow, I’d never noticed they were lacking in the stretchy black loungewear department, but I’m happy to bring you an update: Madewell just launched their first-ever leggings, and (no surprise) they’re utterly amazing.

We all know the difference between good leggings and bad ones, and we all know different pairs are ideal for different days. I have a pair I wear exclusively to the gym, a pair for errands, a pair for lounging around the house and a pair for when I want my butt to look amazing. (OK, I have about three pairs for each of these categories. You can never have too many!) Even someone with a leggings collection as massive as mine needs to give Madewell’s pair a fair test-drive, because just a week after receiving them, I’m already obsessed.

Would you judge me if I said I’ve been wearing my black Madewell MWL Form High-Rise Three-Quarter Leggings for five out of the last seven days? I showered and washed them, I promise! But every time they came back with my clean laundry, I stripped off whatever other pair I was wearing and put them back on immediately. That’s how you know they’re good. I’m even wearing them as I type this—and I look pretty cute, if I do say so myself!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Don’t just take my word for it, though—here’s the full scoop straight from the brand. These leggings are made from a high-performance blend of recycled nylon and spandex, so they’re comfy and stretchy without looking see-through or stretching out too quickly. They have juuust enough compression to make me comfortable with pairing them with my cropped hoodie, but not enough that I feel like I’ve accidentally slipped on my Spanx pair instead (that’s a whole other commitment). In addition to True Black, they come in Sunfaded Indigo (blue) and Kale (dark green).

The leggings retail for $65, more than an Aerie pair but far less than a Lululemon or Athleta option, making them a pretty good competitor in an already-hella-competitive market. Madewell has a reputation for clothes that are, um, made well, so I’m glad to see my high expectations for their first-ever leggings were successfully met.

As a size 10/12, I opted for a Large in the leggings, which run from XXS-XXL. After a few hours, I noticed myself tugging at the waistband, which told me a Medium might’ve been a better fit. This didn’t bum me out, though—in fact, it made me even more excited about this new launch.

As a mid-size gal, I often find stores clocking me in at their largest size, and even then, it’s sometimes still too small. My ability to fit right in the middle of Madewell’s size spectrum tells me lots of women of all shapes and sizes will be able to enjoy these leggings, as they should have the option to. Thank you, Madewell! Now hit us with some plus-size options, too. These are too good not to expand!

All in all? Yes, I know you’ve already got a mountain of black leggings in your closet, but you need this Madewell pair, too. Hey, go bold and get the green or blue instead! Or, be like me and buy multiple pairs of the classic black, which I intend to wear at home, to the gym and everywhere in between. Add ’em to the list of my Madewell must-haves!