Madewell’s Latest Fall Drop Can Take Absolutely All of My Money

Maybe this is just a love letter to Madewell’s endlessly chic fall collection, but do I care? No. I will sing the praises of Madewell’s new fall collection until the first hint of snow touches the ground—and then I’ll praise their winter collection. Seriously, though, if you look at my bank statements over the past few years, you’ll see just how much I really love this brand. Not only are they basically my ideal style, but Madewell has also been incorporating extending sizing into their selections, and I can’t help but swoon. From some of my favorite pairs of denim and the cutest blazer I’ll ever own to 80 percent of the blouses hanging in my closet, Madewell has never disappointed me, and their latest fall drop isn’t about to start.

I anxiously await new Madewell arrivals like five-year-old me waited for Santa. And as soon as the new pieces drop on Madewell’s site and in their stores, I pounce. (It’s probably the fastest I’ll ever be at something, but I’m not mad about it.) So, you bet your bottom damn dollar that when Madewell’s newest fall arrivals were launched, I was perusing the looks immediately. Of course, my paycheck does not quite permit me to purchase every single thing on the Madewell site, but I online-window shopped like a pro—and added a few things to my cart, of course.

From the tiger stripe sweater of my dreams to velvet pull-on pants I’m definitely going to be wearing over the holidays, the latest Madewell fall drops are *chefs kiss.* Below, I’ve picked some of my favorite pieces from the new collection, but it’s seriously all so good. It was like having to pick my favorite One Direction album—nearly impossible. Safe to say you’re going to want to cozy up in these Madewell styles for the entirely of fall. I know I will.

