Madewell Fall 2011: For the Quirky Girl With a Heart of Cool

It seems the key to looking particularly Madewell is some artful layering, keeping the colors muted, the fabrics tactile and a parka never hurt anyone. For Fall 2011, there are your preppy pieces with a twist from jackets that might go for a horseback ride and nautical striped shirts but the trick is to wear them not just with a pair of khakis, nay, you have to add some floaty chiffon or lace-up hunters to that scene.

Much of the collection channels quirky cool Madewell girl Alexa Chung. While not everyone will rock suspenders, the girl who wants to knows where to find them red polka dotted, and for the more mainstream there’s amazing outerwear including a long camel peacoat, floaty minis and maxis and that go-to denim. In other words, Madewell is a good spot for those in the market for something special, and maybe just a little unexpected.

All photos courtesy of Madewell