The New Madewell x Dickies Collection Can Take All of My Money, Thanks

When I think of the perfect pair, my mind doesn’t automatically go to utilitarian workwear and chic women’s fashion. That being said, what do I know? (I actually know a lot, thanks, but for the sake of this article, let’s pretend I’m sartorially illiterate.) The new Madewell x Dickies collection is the perfect melding of Dickies’ classic utilitarian vibes and Madewell’s consistently flattering and stylish wardrobe pieces. Need a little something for casual weekend adventures? This collection’s got you. Want to add a little bit of utilitarian charm to your frilliest floral top? This collection is perfect for that. Basically, Madewell softened up the OG Dickies workwear and made it totally perfect for fall.

One of my favorite things about this collection is the fact that these pieces can easily be mixed and matched with other Madewell clothes—or clothes you probably already own. The straight-leg overalls would look amazing with a graphic tee or a feminine blouse. The twill pants are sure to be a fall wardrobe staple worn with a fun pullover sweater or an oversized flannel. And, you can easily pair the belt bag with just about anything. So, whether you like to keep things all one tone or mix trends together in unexpected ways, this collection allows for it all.

To give you a taste of what’s inside the Madewell x Dickies collection, I rounded up my favorite pieces. These softened utilitarian workwear looks are absolutely an ideal fall wardrobe situation. And, of course, all of the collection is now available on both Madewell and Dickies’ sites—and in select pop-up locations in Los Angeles and New York for a limited time! You better cash those paychecks, baby, because once you get a peek at this collab, you’re going to want to spend it all. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you.

