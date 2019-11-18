Madewell’s Black Friday Sale Is Going to Be Bigger Than Ever, and We’re Filling Our Carts *Now*

Scroll To See More Images

Let me tell you a little something about my closet: It’s filled to the brim with Madewell clothes. So, of course, my most anticipated moment of the holiday shopping season is Madewell’s 2019 Black Friday sale. If you check my bank statements, you’ll see that a very large chunk of my income goes toward Madewell purchases. Basically, I get paid, then I go check all the new arrivals at Madewell. (I can’t help it if Madewell’s aesthetic is basically my entire dream wardrobe!) For these reasons, the Madewell Black Friday sale is extremely important to me—and my budget.

From the absolute best denim and holiday-ready pants to cozy button downs and sweaters, Madewell has the ideal selection of casual-yet-sophisticated ensembles. Rarely a day goes by when I don’t don at least one piece of Madewell clothing. Somedays it’s my beloved Madewell mom jeans, while other times it’s one of the millions of short-sleeve Madewell button downs I own. Lately, I’ve been living in Madewell sweaters and flannels. Seriously, this brand is everything to me, and I am beyond ready to shop their Black Friday 2019 deals.

Luckily for all of us, Madewell’s Black Friday 2019 sale is going to be better than ever. In past years, the brand has blessed us all with 25 percent off the entire store. This year, however, Madewell has announced that their Black Friday deals will consist of 30 percent off the store!! Are you freaking out? Because I’m majorly freaking out. My Madewell shopping card is already full of must-haves for winter, and I cannot wait until it’s all on sale, baby. (We’ll see if I can hold off on my purchases until Black Friday, though.) To give you a peak at what will definitely make its way into my orders on Black Friday, see 11 of my favorite Madewell pieces below. Your fall and winter wardrobes are about to get a huge upgrade, my friends.

