OBX’s Madelyn May Be Dating Someone New After Rumors She Was ‘Giving It Another Try’ With Chase

Moving on? Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia were recently spotted out on what may have been a date, just weeks after the Outer Banks actress sparked rumors that she was getting back together with her ex Chase Stokes.

The Netflix star celebrated her birthday a few days early with Zack at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on December 19, 2021, according to photos obtained by E! News. Madelyn, who turned 24 on December 21, 2021, was spotted leaving the restaurant with the 25-year-old social media star after joining him for a meal. While it’s unclear if the birthday dinner was platonic or romantic, the outing definitely has fans wondering about Madelyn’s real relationship status following her breakup from Chase.

News of their split broke in November 2021, with sources telling People early that month that the pair called it quotes after more than a year of dating. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told the site at the time. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.” However, not long after their breakup, the two began to spark rumors of a reconciliation after they were spotted spending time together over Thanksgiving weekend.

When asked about their relationship status after the holiday, Chase had “no comment” for Us Weekly—but he did tell the outlet that he still considers Madelyn one of his “favorite” people. “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” the actor told the site on December 2, 2021. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

After his comments, sources told Entertainment Tonight that he and his Outer Banks co-star were considering getting back together. While Chase and Madelyn “did their own things when they were broken up,” the pair ultimately “both felt like they were trying to force themselves into being single,” a source claimed.

“Madelyn and Chase care about one another,” the insider added at the time. “They felt like they had to be apart to get back on track and be together in the future. Their relationship was very serious before and right now, they’re slowly easing back into things and giving it another try. They’re not full on back together, but they’re taking it slow and seeing where things go.” Now, only time will tell if Madelyn and Chase still have a chance after her dinner with Zack.