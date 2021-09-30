‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Is Fueling Chase Stokes Breakup Rumors With This Video

It looks like Netflix stars Madelyn Cline and Ross Butler have been spending lots of time together, which is leading some fans to believe that the actress has called it quits with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes after all.

While it’s entirely possible that Maddie, 23, and Ross, 31, are just good friends, their latest sighting does have some fans wondering if there’s anything more going on between them. In late September, the pair arrived in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where they were spotted sitting next to each other at the Salvatore Ferragamo show on September 25, according to Hollywood Life. Ross, for his part, posted a photo of himself and his fellow Netflix star from the show to his Instagram account. But the potential clues of a romance don’t stop there.

On Thursday, September 30, TMZ published a video of the 13 Reasons Why star dancing with Maddie at a restaurant. In the clip, which you can view here, Ross can be seen affectionately twirling Maddie around. Needless to say, some are already interpreting the clip as proof that the actors are now an item—though neither Maddie nor Ross have responded to this speculation at this time.

If Maddie and Ross are somehow dating, however, it would mean that those breakup rumors about the Outer Banks star and her co-star Chase Stokes are true. Rumors of a split first began to circulate in mid-September after a series of anonymous sources claimed that Maddie and Chase broke up. In a submission to celebrity gossip account Deux Moi on Instagram, one individual suggested that the pair were originally supposed to attend the 2021 Met Gala as one of the event’s “It couples,” but ultimately skipped out on the event at the last minute. Another claimed that the pair had split “weeks ago,” and that Chase was previously spotted at a party where he “kept flirting” and “looked very much single.”

Maddie, however, appeared to quiet those rumors on September 16 after she took to Instagram to celebrate Chase’s 29th birthday. “Happiest birthday to you, nerd,” she captioned a series of photos of her Outer Banks co-star at the time. She also shared a funny video of Chase jumping on what appeared to be a pillow, which Chase re-shared to his Instagram Story with the caption, “Thank you for exposing my bedtime routine.” Even if they’re really no longer in a relationship, their posts on social media make it seem as if they are still on good terms.