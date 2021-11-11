Madelyn Cline’s Net Worth Reveals Her ‘Outer Banks’ Salary—& If it’s More Than Ex Chase Stokes

Since her debut as Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, fans have been curious about Madelyn Cline‘s net worth—and if she makes more than her ex-boyfriend, Chase Stokes.

Cline, who was raised in Goose Creek, South Carolina, started acting as a kid on commercials for brands like T-Mobile and Sunny D before she scored small roles in movies like Boy Erased and Vice Principals when she became older. She went on to star in TV shows like The Originals and Stranger Things before her big break in Netflix’s Outer Banks in April 2020, in which she stars as Sarah Cameron, the love interest of protagonist John Booker Routledge (Chase Stokes) and the daughter of his arch nemesis, Ward Cameron.

In June 2020, Cline confirmed that she and her Outer Banks co-star, Chase Stokes, were dating. She told Elle in August 2021 about what it was like for her boyfriend to also play her love interest. “It’s nice because you’re both going through it at the same time. We all are, as a cast, so it’s wonderful to have that shared experience together, but it’s especially nice just for [Chase and I] to have gone through this experience together. I feel like we’ve become incredibly close because of it,” she said at the time.

She also revealed at the time that she and Stokes had an agreement to leave work at work and not let it affect their relationship. “There’s definitely got to be a healthy balance and a healthy boundary. We’ve talked about this before: My work headspace is really important and sacred to me, and to him as well,” she said. “We do our best to protect that. So whenever there’s any sort of personal issue, especially between the two of us, we don’t bring it to work. Because it’s distracting.

In November 2021, People confirmed that Cline and Stokes had split after less than two years together. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source said at the time. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that the former couple’s “busy schedules” had a lot to do with why their relationship didn’t work. “They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” the insider said. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

So what is Madelyn Cline’s net worth and how much does she make on Outer Banks and other projects? Read on for what we know about how much Cline is worth ahead.

What is Madelyn Cline’s Outer Banks salary?

How much does Madelyn Cline make on Outer Banks? Unfortunately, Cline’s Outer Banks salary—and how much the rest of her cast makes—isn’t known. But given that Outer Banks season 2 was the most-viewed show on Nielsen’s list in August 2021—with more than 1,160 million views and 2.1 billion minutes on Nielsen’s report—we’re sure that the cast is making a decent amount of money.

As for the Outer Banks‘ cast’s salary, we can estimate that the cast likely made around what the casts of other Netflix shows, like Stranger Things, made in their first and second seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teen stars of Stranger Things made $20,000 per episode for season 1 before they received $60,000 raises for season 2. While the Outer Banks cast’s salary isn’t known, the cast’s current salary is likely in the $20,000 and $80,000-per-episode range.

Showrunner Jonas Pate aalso told Entertainment Weekly in 2020 that she expects Outer Banks to run for four to five seasons, which means there’s room for the cast’s salary to go up even more. “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” he said. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

Cline stars as Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, which premiered on Netflix in April 2020. The show is set in a coastal town along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where there’s a social divide between the Kooks, wealthy residents, and the Pogues, working-class locals. The teen drama follows a group of Pogues as they investigate what happened to the missing father of their ringleader, John B., which leads them to a hunt for a treasure worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Cline’s character Sarah Cameron is John B.’s love interest and the daughter of his arch nemesis, Ward Cameron. Though she’s a Kook, Sarah rejects the lifestyle of her family and chooses to the side with the Pogues.

“Everything has been so overwhelming in the most incredible way,” Cline told Seventeen in May 2020 about the reaction to Outer Banks. “The fan base are all so sweet. Everything has kind of just exploded, which is everything we ever really wished for. People have been so receptive to the show and to the characters. I think I can speak for the entire cast when I say we are so, so grateful.”

What is Madelyn Cline’s Knives Out 2 salary?

Cline was cast in Knives Out 2 in June 2021. The movie, which also stars Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Edward Norton, is the sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, which follows Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), a master detective who’s hired to investigate the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family. Cline’s Knives Out 2 salary is unclear, but given that the first movie grossed $311.4 million worldwide and made a net profit of $82 million, according to Deadline, it’s clear the film is a blockbuster. According to a 2021 report by Variety, Craig will make $100 million for Knives Out 2 and 3, which will premiere on Netflix.

How much is Madelyn Cline’s net worth?

So what is Madelyn Cline’s net worth? According to Gossip Gist, Cline is worth around $800,000, which makes her one of the richest cast members in Outer Banks. (Her ex-boyfriend, Chase Stokes, is worth $650,000, according to PopBuzz.) Along with Outer Banks and Knives Out 2, Cline has also starred in movies like Savannah Sunrise, Boy Erased and This Is the Night, as well as TV shows like Vice Principals, The Originals and Stranger Things. She’s also had collaborations with brands like Set Active and Aro Swim.