Madelyn Just Responded to Rumors She’s Leaving ‘Outer Banks’ After Her Breakup With Chase

Since rumors that her time on OBX could be over, fans have wondered: Is Madelyn Cline leaving Outer Banks? Madelyn plays Sarah Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks, a teen drama set in a coastal town along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where there’s a social divide between the working class locals (the “Pogues”) and the wealthy residents (the “Kooks.”)

In an interview with BuzzFeed in 2021, Madeline revealed that she was offered the role of Sarah after just two auditions. “It just happened so fast. I had maybe one or two auditions, and usually, for a series regular role on a show, you would imagine that you have to jump through hoops,” she said. “Like, you’d have multiple first auditions, and then director sessions, and then producer sessions — usually you have to go through this entire process, but it was just two auditions and then they offered the job. At first, I was just like, “Are you sure? Like, are you positive? I just don’t think you guys thought about this enough.” But they were sure, and I was so excited that they were so passionate about me playing Sarah.”

She also told the site about what it was like for her and the rest of the show’s cast—which includes Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Davisss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten and Drew Starkey—to become overnight sensations. “It’s been a lot of high highs. It’s been a lot of low lows. It was crazy because we started this journey with Outer Banks, in the middle of quarantine, so we were just stuck in our apartments,” she said. We are so excited that the show is doing well. And then once quarantine is lifted, we’d go out of the house, and people would be coming up to us and be like, “We love the show!” I remember the first time I got asked for a picture — it still wasn’t really registering in my mind — and so I said ‘Why…?’ And they were like, ‘Are you…are you on Outer Banks?’ And I was like ‘Oh! I am, I actually am, yeah, no, I’m sorry. I’m really sorry about this, of course.’ It’s been the coolest thing, and it’s crazy to go to, like, different parts of the world and see the show’s reach. It’s just been the wildest experience of my life.”

Is Madelyn Cline leaving Outer Banks?

Is Madelyn Cline leaving Outer Banks? The answer is no. Cline confirmed in an Instagram Story on January 24, 2022, that Outer Banks season three won’t be her last on the show and that she plans to return for as long as they have her. “Hi so I’m getting asked if s3 is my final season of obx,” she wrote. “I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me.” She continued, “I love my job and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for it and for everyone who has watched it. Not everything you read on the internet is true.”

The post came after Madelyn’s breakup from her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes—who plays her character Sarah Cameron’s love interest John Booker Routledge on the Netflix series—in November 2021. “They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

Chase and Madelyn first started dating in 2020 after they met on the set of Outer Banks, They confirmed their relationship in June 2020 when Chase posted a photo of them together with the caption, “Cats outta the bag ❤️” to which Madelyn commented, “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.” Rumors of Madelyn and Chase’s breakup in September 2021 after they didn’t attend the Met Gala together, which fans assumed they would have. The rumors continued that month when Madelyn was photographed with 13 Reasons Why alum Ross Butler in Paris. The two were also seen dancing together. Ross, however, denied the romance rumors and told TMZ at the time that he and Madelyn were “just friends.” Chase, for his part, was seen in Miami that same week with his Outer Banks co-star Jonathan Daviss.

Less than a month after their split, however, rumors swirled that Madelyn and Chase had gotten back together when they were seen with each other over Thanksgiving weekend. When asked about his relationship with Madelyn at the time, Chase told Us Weekly that he had “no comment” but he considers Madelyn one of his “favorite” people. “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” he said. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Chase and Madelyn were considering getting back together. “[They] did their own things when they were broken up,” the insider said. “[They] both felt like they were trying to force themselves into being single.” The insider continued, “Madelyn and Chase care about one another. They felt like they had to be apart to get back on track and be together in the future. Their relationship was very serious before and right now, they’re slowly easing back into things and giving it another try. They’re not full on back together, but they’re taking it slow and seeing where things go.”

However, it seemed that ship had sailed when Madelyn was photographed with Zack Bia, a DJ who also dated Madison Beer, when when Zack attended Madelyn’s 24th birthday party at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on December 19, 2021 The two also went to a Los Angeles Lakers game together. A source told Us Weekly on December 23, 2021, that Chase and Madelyn “are still friends,” and he wants nothing but “the best for her.” The insider also noted that “all is good” between Chase and Madelyn and that Madelyn is “happy” with Zack.

The insider also noted that Madelyn and Zack “haven’t labeled” their relationship yet because “they recently started seeing each other.” The source also claimed that Madelyn spending her birthday with Zack, however, was “really telling” of their romance. “Madelyn and Zack have been spending a lot of time together,” the insider said. She’s playing coy about the status of her relationship with him, though.” The source continued, “They might seem like an odd match, but she’s someone who can get along with anybody because of how kind she is. They’re cute together.”