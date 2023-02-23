Who Is Madelyn Cline Dating Now? She’s ‘Never Been Happier’ Than With Her New Boyfriend After Chase Stokes

Scroll To See More Images

Since her split from her Outer Banks co-star, there has been a lot of interest in who Madelyn Cline is dating and if she has a new boyfriend after her breakup with Chase Stokes.

Cline—who is best known for playing Sarah Cameron in Netflix’s Outer Banks—dated Stokes (who plays Sarah’s love interest, John Booker Routledge) from 2020 to 2021. Since then, Cline has been linked to stars like Jackson Guthy, Zack Bia and Ross Butler. In an interview with Today in February 2023, Cline opened up about her decision to keep her relationships private following her and Stokes’ breakup in 2021. “Some people can do it,” she said at the time. “If you give everything — like, 100 percent of your energy — away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small.”

She continued, “I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.” Cline also told Today that she’s often thinking about “what not to share with the world, and what to keep personal.”

Though she keeps her private life private, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t interest in who Madelyn Cline is dating and who her boyfriend is now. So…who is Madelyn Cline dating now after her breakup from Chase Stokes? Read on for what we know about who Madelyn Cline is dating ahead.

Who is Madelyn Cline dating now?

Jackson Guthy (2022 – Present)

Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy, the lead singer of the band North of Nine, were first linked in July 2022 after they were photographed on a date together in Malibu, California. The Cut confirmed their relationship in December 2022, when the magazine published an interview with Cline, which reported that she lived in a “Malibu home she shares with her boyfriend and dogs.” Guthy also confirmed the relationship that month by posting a photo on his Instagram Story of him and Cline face to face for her 25th birthday. “Happy birthday,” Guthy captioned the photo with a blue heart emoji. Cline reposted the Instagram Story with the caption, “My love,” with an alien and red heart emoji.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in February 2023, Cline revealed that had “never been happier” than in her relationship with Guthy. “I am happily taken. All I know is he makes me incredibly happy. And I’ve truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered,” she said. She continued, “Love is tight. And when you find something like that, you fight for that shit. And also, you fight to keep it yours, you know?” When Cosmopolitan told her that love “changes your life in the most beautiful way,” Cline responded, “Yeah, it does. I’m probably blushing right now.” A source also told People magazine in February 2023 that Guthy was Cline’s date at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere that month, where they were seen kissing and cuddling.

Guthy is a singer-songwriter and the son of Victoria Jackson, the founder of the cosmetics brand Victoria Jackson Cosmetics. Before he became the lead singer of the band North of Nine, which is managed by Randy Jackson, Guthy was a solo singer who had opened for artists like Big Time Rush, One Direction, Victoria Justice, Cher Lloyd, Emblem3 and MKTO. He also dated Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Gianulli, from 2019 to 2021 and was with her when news broke of Loughlin’s college admissions scandal broke.

Zack Bia (2021 – 2022)

Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia were frist linked in December 2021 after they were photographed on a date together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. “Madelyn and Zack have been spending a lot of time together,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s playing coy about the status of her relationship with him, though.” The insider added that Cline and Bia hadn’t “labeled” their relationship at the time because “they recently started seeing each other.” However, source added that the fact Cline spent her 24th birthday with Bia at a os Angeles Lakers Game that month was “really telling.” The insider continued, “They might seem like an odd match, but she’s someone who can get along with anybody because of how kind she is. They’re cute together.”

Bia responded to rumors he was dating Cline in an interview on the “BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards” podcast in January 2022. “We are not dating. We hang out all the time,” he said at the time. “I think as someone like herself who is extremely busy and is going to start traveling — she’s on set five months out of the year — she has such a busy schedule and I think I have such a busy schedule. It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is.”

Bia is a DJ and co-founder of the record label Field Trip Recordings, which has signed artists like Year, SSGKobe and Slump6s. He dated singers Madison Beer from 2017 to 2019, and Olivia Rodrigo from February 2022 to August 2022.

Ross Butler (2021)

Madelyn Cline and Ross Butler were linked in September 2021 after TMZ published a video of them dancing at the restaurant Cera in Milan, Italy, while they were both attending Milan Fashion Week. Butler responded to the rumors in an interview with TMZ in October 2021, where he claimed that he and Cline were “just friends.” “I dance with a lot of people,” he said. “Just friends.”

Butler sparked more rumors in November 2021, however, when he commented a drooling face and a hot face emoji on an Instagram Cline posted of her photoshoot for The Hollywood Reporter. “@hollywoodreporter NEXT GEN ❤️,” Cline captioned the post.

Chase Stokes (2020 – 2021)

Madelyn Cline and Chase stokes met on the set of Netflix’s Outer Banks—in which they played love interests John Booker Routledge and Sarah Cameron—in April 2019. The two also played small roles on Netflix’s Stranger Things. “I’ve heard a couple speculations out there that we met on Stranger Things,” Stokes told Life & Style in August 2021. “We actually never met. She did season 2, I did season 1. We didn’t meet until, like, a week and a half or two weeks before we started Outer Banks.”

Cline and Stokes sparked dating rumors in May 2020 when they started leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts. “There were things that Chase and I specifically added to the script that felt personal,” Cline told Seventeen in 2020. “You have to sell it. It’s got to be compelling. Thankfully, the cast all clicked and we had such great chemistry, so we all had this friendship from the very beginning. So building on that and then projecting it on the screen felt very, very real.”

Stokes confirmed his relationship to Cline in June 2020 with an Instagram photo of them at the beach. “cats outta the bag,” he captioned the post, to which Cline commented, “Topper punching the air rn” and “I’ve fallen and I cant get up.” Their Outer Banks co-star Jonathan Daviss commented, “Well it’s about time.” Stokes opened up about his relationship with Cline in an interview with Today in July 2020. “It was cool to work with somebody you’re really good friends with,” he said. “To take the time to fall for each other after the show had wrapped was really cool. I was talking to my mom about it … it was cute and fun and it’s super cool to be a part of something with your partner and watch the success of it altogether.”

Cline confirmed she was in love with Stokes in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “It’s really cool. Love is tight,” she said “It’s cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person … I feel very happy.” She continued of working with her then-boyfriend on Outer Banks, “I think because we were friends before this, we understood how we worked as individuals before we were seeing each other. We knew how we worked professionally and we knew each other’s personal boundaries… As a rule, we never bring anything negative to set. If there’s a disagreement or a conversation that needs to be had that could potentially rain on the parade for that day, that’s never something that happens before work.”

Cline and Stokes broke up in November 2021 after more than a year of dating. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People at the time. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.” Another insider added, “They are definitely broken up.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Stokes and Cline broke up because of their “busy schedules.” “They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” the insider said. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.” Another source also told Us Weekly at the time that Stokes and Cline were “still friends” and that Stokes wanted “the best for her” amid rumors his ex-girlfriend was dating DJ Zack Bia after their breakup. The source also told the magazine that “all [was] good” between the exes and that Cline was “happy” with Bia.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in February 2023, Cline opened up about what it was like to work with Stokes after their breakup. “We always said that the job remains untouched. Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job. And while that’s not always easy, our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it. And I’m really appreciative of that,” she said. She continued, “My thing is, I don’t owe anyone an explanation. I am a really private person. There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business. And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides—there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”

Stokes also confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in February 2023 that he and Cline were able to keep their personal and professional lives separate. “Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” he said. “And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season.”

Cline confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she and Stokes have “always shown up for each other when it comes to work and this show.” “We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it,” Cline said. “I’m really, really happy and I’m very proud of the work this season, and I’m incredibly grateful for my co-stars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are.” Stokes added of Cline, . “She’s an incredible person, a rockstar of an actress, and she’s having an incredible moment. Regardless of now not being together in a personal relationship, I’m still always going to be one of her biggest fans, and I’m super, super proud of all of her accomplishments inside the show and outside the show.”

Outer Banks co-creator Jonas Pates also told Entertainment Weekly about what it was like to work with Cline and Stokes after their breakup. “Honestly, and this isn’t just me: they’re pros,” he said. “They handled themselves unbelievably on set, and you would never know that they had an off-camera relationship. They were great. It’s a credit to Chase and to Maddie, they just put their heads down and did the work, so good for them.”

Co-creator Shannon Burke added, “Yeah, I was just thinking that the other day, they were so good. They were never once a problem. Whatever their off-screen stuff was, they didn’t bring it to set, as far as I could tell.”

Outer Banks is available to stream on Netflix.

